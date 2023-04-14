Man, son drown in well in Adilabad

A 50-year-old man and his 21-year-old son drowned in an agricultural well after accidentally falling in it in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Adilabad: A man and his son drowned in an agricultural well after accidentally falling in it at Pochampalli village in Sirikonda mandal on Friday.

Sirikonda Sub-Inspector Neeresh said Madavi Sone Rao (50) and Suryabhanu (21) drowned in their agricultural well while installing an electric motor meant for irrigating their farm field.

Rao slipped into in the well, resulting in his death. Suryabhanu, who was a little away from the well, drowned when he was trying to rescue his father. Both were not familiar with swimming. They had performed a ritual and were installing the motor at the time of the incident.

Rao’s wife lodged a complaint and a case was registered.

