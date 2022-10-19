Adilabad police solve mystery behind murder of lab technician

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Adilabad: Police solved the mystery behind the kidnap and murder of a lab technician from Ramnagar in Adilabad town, reported 20 days ago, by arresting three persons here on Wednesday. Two more suspects were absconding.

Briefing the media, Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said the accused persons were Tallapalli Ramesh, a resident of Thosam village in Adilabad Rural mandal, Chintala Rohith Reddy and Saggam Ramakrishna Reddy belonging to Hyderabad. Bandari Santhosh and Thallapalli Shiva, both army personnel from Thosam were still at large.

Ramesh was held while moving suspiciously at Thosam on Tuesday. Rohith and Ramakrishna were taken into custody in Hyderabad. The victim, Bandari Kiran (33), a lab technician, had gone missing on September 28. A body exhumed at a dumping yard near Gudihathnoor mandal centre was identified to be that of Kiran on October 8.

During interrogations, Ramesh confessed that he eliminated Kiran for having an illicit affair with his niece Ramya. He had taken help for the murder from her paternal uncle Santhosh, her brother Shiva Kumar and their friends Rohith and Ramakrishna. He admitted that they murdered the lab technician by hitting him on his private parts and throttled him to death before burying his body after kidnapping and offering him liquor at a secluded place.

Kiran revealed they initially dug up a grave at a dumping yard near Gudihathnoor and committed the crime. He disclosed that the five met in a lodge of Hyderabad and executed the plan by travelling in a rented car and by promising to pay Rs 50,000 to Rohith and Ramakrishna each.

Based on a complaint received from Bhagya, Kiran’s wife, a case was registered and a special team took up investigation.

Uday Kumar commended Adilabad Rural Inspector B Raghupathi and Sub-Inspector Vishnuvardhan for cracking the case.