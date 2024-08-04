Man stabs 27-year-old over financial dispute in Sangareddy

According to police officials, the victim, Basavapuram Naresh (27) sustained severe bleeding injuries in the incident
Sangareddy: A youth stabbed a 27-year-old over a petty issue at Athamkur in Sadasivapet mandal on Sunday morning. The victim, Basavapuram Naresh (27) had a financial dispute with one Rahul.
They had argued with each other over the same. In a fit of rage, Rahul brought a knife from his home and attacked Naresh.
Naresh sustained severe bleeding injuries. He was rushed to government hospital Sadasivapet for treatment. The Sadasivapet police registered a case. The investigation is on.