Man stabs 27-year-old over financial dispute in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 12:12 PM

Locals rushing the injured to government hospital in Sadasivapet for treatment.

Sangareddy: A youth stabbed a 27-year-old over a petty issue at Athamkur in Sadasivapet mandal on Sunday morning. The victim, Basavapuram Naresh (27) had a financial dispute with one Rahul.

They had argued with each other over the same. In a fit of rage, Rahul brought a knife from his home and attacked Naresh.

Naresh sustained severe bleeding injuries. He was rushed to government hospital Sadasivapet for treatment. The Sadasivapet police registered a case. The investigation is on.