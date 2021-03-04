Man tries to kill wife, passersby rescue her in Khammam

He followed the autorickshaw and when she started walking home after getting down from the vehicle, he grabbed Navya, threw her into a roadside bushes, hit her with a boulder and tried to strangulate her.

Khammam: Timely intervention by passersby saved the life of a married woman from her husband who tried to kill her at TNGOs Colony on Wednesday.

Sources said that Nageswar Rao of Chilakakoyalapadu village of Dornakal mandal in Mahabubabad district married Navya of Gollagudem in Khammam in 2007. They have two daughters and a son.

Navya allegedly got into bad habits and abandoned her husband and children. Nageswar Rao, an electrician, was living with his children at Chilakakoyalapadu and travelled to Khammam daily to work.

In February, Navya took away the children without informing her husband and was staying at TNGOs Colony. Nageswar Rao, who had been trying to track down his wife, spotted her boarding an autorickshaw at Khammam RTC bus stand.

Passersby who heard the woman’s shouts for help spotted her in the bushes. They pelted stones at the accused and asked him to leave the woman but he continued to choke her for some time.

After rescuing the woman, the locals alerted the police who shifted her to District Hospital for treatment. A case was registered against Nageswar Rao and launched an investigation, informed Khammam Rural SI, Banala Ramu.