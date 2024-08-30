Man unable to repay loans died by suicide in Dubbak

The deceased was found hanging from the ceiling in the morning by his family members

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 August 2024, 08:29 PM

Siddipet: A youngster was found hanging in Dubbak town on Thursday night.

Tumma Naveen (25), who got married three years ago, had taken a few loans and started a small business. However, his bussiness did not yield desired results and unable to repay the loans borrowed, Naveen ended his life in his residence in the 2-BHK colony in Dubak municipality.

He was found hanging from the ceiling on Friday morning by his family members. A case was registered. The body was taken for postmortem to the government hospital in Dubbak.