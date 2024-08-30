Friday, Aug 30, 2024
Man Unable To Repay Loans Died By Suicide In Dubbak

Man unable to repay loans died by suicide in Dubbak

The deceased was found hanging from the ceiling in the morning by his family members

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 30 August 2024, 08:29 PM
Representational Image

Siddipet: A youngster was found hanging in Dubbak town on Thursday night.

Tumma Naveen (25), who got married three years ago, had taken a few loans and started a small business. However, his bussiness did not yield desired results and unable to repay the loans borrowed, Naveen ended his life in his residence in the 2-BHK colony in Dubak municipality.

He was found hanging from the ceiling on Friday morning by his family members. A case was registered. The body was taken for postmortem to the government hospital in Dubbak.

