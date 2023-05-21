Mana Ooru–Mana Badi: Over 1,000 revamped government schools to be inaugurated soon

Telangana government laid emphasis on providing digital education as well and high schools have been provided with 13,983 interactive flat panels, which work as mini-computers

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sun - 21 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Students of over 1,000 Government and Local Body Schools can look forward to commencing their new academic year in a new environment. Thanks to the State government’s initiative of Mana Ooru – Mana Badi / Mana Basti – Mana Badi that is revamping infrastructure and other facilities in the government schools.

While over 700 revamped schools under the initiative have been launched in February this year, over 1,000 schools will be inaugurated by the respective public representatives as part of State’s decennial celebrations slated to commence on June 2. These revamped schools will be on the par with private and corporate schools in terms of teaching and infrastructure.

Earlier, the State government has taken up an initiative of revamping infrastructure in 26,072 government and local body schools under 12 components in a phased manner and for first phase selected 9,123 schools for works at an estimated cost of Rs 3,497.62 crore.

The components include toilets with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture, painting of entire schools, green chalkboard, new classrooms in place of dilapidated ones and dining halls in high schools.

The government laid emphasis on providing digital education as well and high schools have been provided with 13,983 interactive flat panels, which work as mini-computers.

Apart from being used as a regular black board for teaching, screening audio-video content, the interactive flat panels can also be used for online interactive sessions with subject experts. Also, 20,000 tablet PCs have been provided to schools, which will be used for marking attendance of students and teachers besides tracking student’s academic performance from the forthcoming academic year.

A total of 1,521 government and local body schools have been turned into power houses with solar photovoltaic power plants installed in the school premises. The government also focused on the developing curriculum in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences to facilitate digital teaching and computer labs are being set up in 2,000 schools.