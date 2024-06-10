Mancherial AC Rahul goes extra mile to transform libraries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 10:10 PM

Mancherial: Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul is going the extra mile to transform the public libraries of the district and extending various forms of support to aspirants of government jobs.

Rahul, who took charge as person in-charge of libraries in January, laid a special focus on the facilities. He visited the libraries and learnt their major challenges by speaking to visitors and aspirants of the government jobs.

He is now addressing the problems of the libraries, besides holding consultations with private coaching centres of Hyderabad.

Due to his sustained efforts, around 400 aspirants visiting libraries in Mancherial, Bellampalli and Chennur towns are now able to get online coaching and mock tests offered by an institution of Hyderabad for free.

AKS institutes in Hyderabad came forward to help the aspirants for Group I Services, while Yes & Yes Publications agreed to provide free test series to candidates of (District Selection Committee) DSC examination meant for recruiting teachers.

On the other hand, the three libraries were equipped with books, magazines and English newspapers as per demand of the aspirants. “Officials are speaking with the aspirants and getting the update of the book every fortnight and are delivering the required books in two weeks. This is a continuous process,” Rahul stated.

Similarly, the three libraries now have a high speed internet facility, allowing the aspirants to surf any information and access to websites. Steps were taken to ensure some sites are not accessible, which can waste the time of aspirants.

Hundred study chairs were sanctioned to a library in Mancherial district headquarters, considering the influx of the aspirants to the facility. Meanwhile, Rahul came to the rescue of a library considered as a lucky charm of aspirants established by a group of candidates at Boyapally village of Tandur mandal.

Minor repairs were taken up, while a reading room would be established soon. An order was placed to buy books for the facility.

The aspirants were given access to free test series by the private coaching centre.“Efforts are being made to make the libraries not only a source of knowledge, but reliable destinations for aspirants of jobs by creating necessary facilities. The aspirants are mostly from rural parts. Their success inspires other candidates and youngsters from the countryside,” Rahul explained the reason behind his special interest to develop the libraries.