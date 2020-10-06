Mancherial: Citizens urged to enroll assets online

The move would come in handy for owners to pay property taxes

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Mancherial: Director of Swachh Bharat Mission-Hyderabad S Dileep Kumar inspected the process of online updation of assets in Mutyampet and Nelkivenkatapur villages of Dandepalli mandal on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer K Narender.

He advised citizens to enroll their assets online. Dileep Kumar gave and suggestions to expedite the process of enumeration of the properties. He said that the exercise would end land disputes and bring transparency in management of assets. He added that it would come in handy for owners to pay property taxes.

