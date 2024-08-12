Mancherial: Health camp organised for auto-rickshaw drivers, owners

Mancherial: A health camp was organised by Lions Club of India’s Garmilla chapter in association with Helping Hands of Mancherial, a voluntary organization and Auto-rickshaw owners and drivers association here on Monday.

Garmilla Lions Club of India director G Mukesh said that around 200 members of families of the owners and drivers of auto-rickshaws utilised the camp, while 60 people were referred to undergo surgery to improve eye sight for free. He stated that similar camps would be organised in the future and advised the drivers to utilise the initiative.

The club president B Shankarlingam, secretary Vemula Praveen, Bellamkonda Muralidhar, honorary president of the auto-rickshaw drivers and owners association, Potta Madhukar, president, Challa Vikram, working president and many others were present.