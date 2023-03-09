Mancherial: Health camp organised for inmates of Luxettipet sub jail

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Mancherial: A health camp was organised by the health and medical department for the convenience of inmates of a sub jail in Luxettipet on Thursday.

Led by District Medical and Health Officer Dr GC Subbarayudu, a team of doctors conducted diagnosis of Hepatitis B, C, HIV, many other diseases and blood tests to the prisoners. They later sensitized the inmates over the diseases. They told the prisoners to take precautions to prevent the disorders.

Surveillance Officer Dr Fayaz Khan, Luxettipet government hospital superintendent Dr Srinivas, the sub jail Superintendent T Swamy, District AIDS Control Supervisor Dr Anil, Integrated Counseling and Testing Centre Counselor Anjaneyulu were present.