Mancherial lyricist hits high notes

Mancherial: While Uday Gurrala, director of web series ‘Kambalapalli Kathalu’, won accolades from critics for making a simple and realistic drama, lyricist Akkala Chandramouli also hit the popularity charts with his lyrics in the catchy number ‘Tippiri Tippiri Tata’ that is featured in the series’ first episode ‘The Mail’. The song has so far garnered 90,000 views on YouTube.

“I am delighted by the overwhelming response to the song. It’s just one single song but people are appreciating my work. I will always be grateful to the director for giving me an opportunity and reposing faith in me,” Chandramouli told Telangana Today. Another song penned by the lyricist ‘Sau Saara Chataak Khara’ in the movie ‘Pareshan’ was released recently and has proved to be a hit too on the popular video-sharing platform.

A native of the coal belt town of Ramakrishnapur, Chandramouli has been in the field for about a decade now. He has written lyrics for about 60 film songs so far. He also wrote the songs for Forest Department to promote Haritha Haram. He has worked with prominent documentary and tourism filmmaker Dulam Satyanarayana.

The lyricist essayed six songs for ‘Pareshan’ movie which is in its final stage of production. Some of his popular works included ‘Innallugua’ in ‘Shivakashipuram’ (2018), ‘Sathamanam Bhavati’ in ‘Gulabi’ (2018) and ‘Dummese’ in ‘Carlo Sikaru Kelte’ (2019). He is currently associated with five films that are under production.

Sacrifices SCCL job

The 37-year-old gave up an employment opportunity with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) under a dependent job scheme revived by the government to take up writing lyrics. “It was a tough choice to make, penning lyrics over a sought-after job placement. But, I am happy with my decision. Penning lyrics and stories has been my passion since childhood,” the MCA graduate says.

“Chandramouli is a promising lyricist that Mancherial district produced. He is dedicated and is sincerely trying to prove himself in this field. His songs are expressive. He uses simple words used by rural folks and general masses. He can excel in this field if he studies films. He needs to understand the hurdles of the sector,” Allam Rajaiah, a renowned novelist from Mancherial town, remarked.

