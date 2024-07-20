Hyderabad: Singer, lyricist Jayaraj admitted to NIMS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 July 2024, 01:25 PM

Hyderabad: Noted singer and lyricist Jayaraj has been admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Saturday. The well known singer , who is also the recipient of last year’s Kaloji Narayana Rao Award, had reportedly suffered a heart episode and was rushed to NIMS by his family members. The NIMS hospital officials said that a team of doctors from different health departments are attending to the health care needs of the singer.

An update on the health status and prognosis on singer Jayaraj is expected to be released by the NIMs authorities.