Mancherial: NGWF comes to rescue the victims of floods

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:08 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Mancherial: Members of Narisena Global Women Forum (NGWF) local chapter, continued their charity work to help victims of recent floods by providing food, bread, fruits and bedsheets in different parts of the district for the third day on Saturday.

Kasam Shiva Keerthi, chapter president said that they distributed meal bread, bananas and bedsheets, towels to around 1,500 victims in NTR Nagar, Ramnagar and old-age home Ananda Nilayam and in Mancherial district headquarters and Velala village in Jaipur mandal during the last three days, as per an advise by Latha Botla, founder. She said funds were raised with the help of members, donors and philanthropists of the district.

The president requested donors to come forward to help the needy in this worst situation caused by the floods. She thanked those who extended their cooperation to the gesture. She stated that they were planning to distribute groceries kits to the victims soon. Bhavana Rohini, Latha Boppu, Deepa Edidineni and many others took part in the initiative.

NGWF is a Hyderabad based international voluntary organisation is known for serving the needy. The members of the organisation won laurels for feeding the patients of Covid-19 by providing nutritious and sumptuous meal.