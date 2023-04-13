Mancherial police solve mystery behind murder of realtor within 24 hours

Police cracked the mystery behind the sensational murder of a realtor, who was stabbed to death in broad daylight

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

DCP K Sudhir Ramnath briefs details of the arrests to pressmen in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: Police cracked the mystery behind the sensational murder of a realtor, who was stabbed to death in broad daylight on Wednesday with the arrest of two persons here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police K Sudhir Ramnath said that the accused persons were Mamidi Srinivas, a real estate agent from CCC Naspur and Dasari Srinivas from Kaghaznagar but settled in Mancherial. The two were detained while moving suspiciously in Mancherial bus station. The victim was Nadipelli Laxmikanth Rao (62).

On being interrogated, Mamidi Srinivas confessed to committing the crime as he was vexed at Rao for delaying registration of some land on the name of Mamidi Srinivas citing petty reasons for over a year. He admitted that he killed Rao with the assistance of Dasari Srinivas. He had invited the realtor to discuss the land dispute and killed him.

Mamidi Srinivas bought a piece of land from Rao by paying Rs 30 lakh and they both entered into an agreement of registering the property in the name of Srinivas, in 2022. But, Rao was not registering the land. He promised to register if the two prevented a structure being constructed on his land in Gadderagadi. Still, he kept postponing the registration.

The two further said that they fled the spot by leaving the motorbike of Dasari Srinivas after murdering Rao. However, a special team led by Bellampalli ACP Sadaiah, was formed to track the the assailants. Sudhir commended the team for solving the mystery within 24 hours.

