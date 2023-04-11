62-year-old realtor murdered in Mancherial

Mancherial: A 62-year old realtor from Mancherial town was murdered by unidentified persons at Gadderagadi in Ramakrishnapur town on Tuesday.

Mandamarri Inspector Mahender Reddy said Nadipelli Laxmikantha Rao, a resident of RP Road in Mancherial town, was found murdered with grave injuries around his neck at a disputed land in Gaddaragadi.

Rao had recently purchased a piece of land from one Mallesh of Gadderagadi. He is suspected to have been murdered by Mallesh following land disputes between the two.

Rao’s son Pavan lodged a complaint with police. A murder case was registered and investigation is on.

