Mancherial: Rich tributes paid to NTR on his 100th birth anniversary

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Leaders of various political parties and members of Mancherial district Kamma Seva Samithi pay tributes to former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao in Mancherial on Saturday.

Mancherial: Cutting across party lines, leaders of various political parties paid tribute to former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao on his 100th birth anniversary celebrated on a grand note here on Saturday.

Former minister Boda Janardhan, Mancherial municipal vice chairperson Gajula Mukesh Goud, BJP district president Verabelli Dayakar Rao, the Congress party’s town president Thumula Naresh, Dahegaon ZPTC member Tallapalli Rama Rao and many other public representatives graced the occasion and paid homage to Rama Rao by garlanding his bronze statue at Laxmi Talkies Chowrasta.

Janardhan and other dignitaries recalled contributions of Rama Rao to the growth of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and their accounts with him. They said that Rao made a name himself by essaying mythological characters in films and left a mark on the political history of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Rama Rao was a versatile actor, statesman and able administrator, they remarked. Biography of the actor-turned politician was read out, while certain participants presented poetry about Rama Rao.

Activists of Telugu Desam Party, followers of NT Rama Rao, members of TRS, Congress, BJP and CPI parties turned up and paid tributes. The chowrasta turned yellow with the arrival of hundreds of participants at the venue.

In the meantime, members of Kamma Seva Samithi’s Mancherial unit fed the poor at the venue to mark the occasion. Honorary president Dr Kolli Vishnuvardhan Rao, president Mandru Ramanjaneyulu, general secretary Mukamala Jagadish, treasurer Kanthamneni Muralidhar and state committee member Vadde Naveen Kumar. Rich tributes were paid to Rama Rao at the birthday celebrations held in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and Nirmal districts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .