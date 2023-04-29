Mancherial: Strike by panchayat secretaries enters second day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Mancherial: The indefinite strike launched by junior panchayat secretaries and outsourced panchayat secretaries in demand of regularization of their jobs continued for the second day here on Saturday.

Rakesh, one of the secretaries, said they were appointed four years back, but their posts were not regularized so far. Prathibha, another secretary, regretted that they were not feeling secure due to delay in regularization of the jobs and were discharging duties by drawing comparatively lower salaries.

The agitating secretaries demanded regularization of their posts immediately and to consider the probation period of 4 years into service. They wanted the government to regularize outsourced secretaries as well.

As many as 1,265 secretaries of erstwhile Adilabad district were taking part in the protest.

