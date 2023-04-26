Adilabad: Food processing machinery exhibition inaugurated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Collector Rahul Raj inaugurates a food processing machinery exhibition held in Adilabad on Wednesday.

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj advised micro and small scale entrepreneurs to achieve financial growth using their units sanctioned through different schemes of both union and State governments.

He inaugurated an exhibition of food processing machinery held here on Wednesday. The event was organised by the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME) in association with Telangana State Food Processing Society.

Speaking on the occasion, Raj told the entrepreneurs to enhance their income using schemes of both State and union governments. He said that consumption of technology in day-to-day life had increased. He suggested that the entrepreneurs should raise their understanding of food processing machinery and to register profits in their business. He advised members of self-help groups and industrialists to utilize the opportunity.

Additional Collector Rizwan Shaik Basha, trainee Collector P Shrija, District Industries general manager Padmabhushan, District Rural Development Officer Kishan, Lead Bank Manager Kishan, SC Corporation Executive Officer Shankar and many others were present.