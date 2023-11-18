Mancherial student shines in state-level science exhibition

Chaturvedi displayed a science model meant for prevention of road accidents during the exhibition conducted to mark the going diamond jubilee celebrations of Carmel Academy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

P Satya Chaturvedi is being congratulated by principal sister Rincy on the premises of Carmel Convent High School in Mancherial on Friday.

Mancherial: P Satya Chaturvedi of Carmel Convent High School won the first prize and cash reward of Rs 6,000 at a two-day long state-level science exhibition held in Mandamarri on November 15 and 16.

Chaturvedi displayed a science model meant for prevention of road accidents during the exhibition conducted to mark the going diamond jubilee celebrations of Carmel Academy. Her exhibit was selected to be the best model. She invented the model with her guide teachers R Prakash and B Suresh. She was congratulated by principal sister Rincy, vice principal sister Tissy.