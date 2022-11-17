Mancherial: Students advised to utilise placement drive

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri advised students who passed Intermediate (MPC/MEC) with 60 percent of marks to participate in a placement drive to be held by HCL Technologies on the premises of Government Degree College on November 23.

Bharati told the candidates to attend the drive carrying copies of educational qualifications, a passport size photo and an android-based mobile phone. She suggested them to contact the representative of HCL on 75691 77071 for more details. She advised them to utilise the opportunity and get them placed.