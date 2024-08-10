Mancherial students shine in CPGET

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 06:24 PM

Mancherial: Students of Sriharsha degree college shined in the common post-graduation entrance test (CPGET) of which results were declared on Saturday.

Sriharsha degree college chairman Palle Bhumesh, in a press statement, said that Althaf, a student of the institution secured 42nd rank in M Com, while Samarasheel, Pranay and Ch Sai Kiran got 55, 89 and 318th ranks in MSc (Data science), respectively. M Shravani registered 171st rank in M Sc (Food Science). The rankers were congratulated by principal Anitha Thakur and teachers.