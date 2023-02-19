Mancherial: Third edition of bird walk concludes in Kawal Tiger Reserve

Jannaram Forest Divisional officer S Madhava Rao said around 30 bird species including migratory ones were spotted by participants during the event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Participants take photographs of birds at a percolation tank in Kawal Tiger Reserve near Jannaram mandal centre on Sunday.

Mancherial: A two-day long bird walk organized by the forest department concluded in the core of Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) around Jannaram mandal centre on Sunday.

Jannaram Forest Divisional officer S Madhava Rao said around 30 bird species including migratory ones were spotted by participants during the event. The participants visited percolation tanks locally known as Maisammakunta, Ganishettikunta, Bisonkunta and Kalpakunta. Due to abnormal variations in temperatures, bird sightings were lower than last year, he said.

The participants were provided with shelter at Gonduguda and Kamanpalli watchtowers and transportation. Around 70 nature lovers, students, wildlife photographers and birders from across the State took part in the walk. A fee of Rs 2,000 per head was charged.

It was the second bird walk conducted in the reserve by the forest department in this month. A bird walk was hosted on February 4 and 5 when around 100 bird species were spotted. The first bird walk was organized in the reserve in February last year.