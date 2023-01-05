Mancherial: 40 bird species recorded during day-long walk in Kawal Tiger Reserve

Updated On - 06:42 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Mancherial: As many as 40 various bird species were spotted during a day-long bird walk organised at a percolation tank in the core of Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) to mark National Bird Day on Thursday.

Jannaram Forest Divisional Officer S Madhav Rao said staffers belonging to the division spotted the bird species dwelling at the tank locally known as Maisamma Kunta in Indanpalli forest range, with the help of binoculars. He said awareness was created among the participants over identification, behavior, habitat, distribution of winged wonders during the walk.

The FDO further said that 40 bird species including grey-headed fish eagle, king fisher, parakeets, common myna, pied myna, barn swallow, pond heron, open bill stork, etc., were sighted. Madhav Rao said a slew of measures were being taken in the KTR to conserve the resident and migratory bird species.

He cited formation of percolation tanks, release of fingerlings into the water bodies, creation of nests and dry trees were few among many steps being followed to protect the birds.