Mancherial’s animal lover sets out on 45,000 km all India bike tour

Siddharth embarked on a 45,000 km long tour, as his friends and family members bid a fond adieu to him

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 04:31 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Konda Siddarth embarks on a 45,000 kilometers long bike journey from Mancherial on Friday. Photo: Santosh Padala

Mancherial: “Be a hero, be an organ donor,” reads a slogan on a radium reflective sheet on Konda Siddarth’s motorbike, indicating one of the objectives of his marathon bike trip covering all states and a union territory of India. Siddharth embarked on a 45,000 km long tour, as his friends and family members bid a fond adieu to him here on Friday.

“I hope I will be able to create awareness among the public over organ donation, to protect nature and stray animals during this yatra,” Siddarth told ‘Telangana Today.’ Perhaps, he is the first person to set out on such a journey from Mancherial district centre. He said that he would reach Machilipatnam of Andhra Pradesh by tonight.

Also Read Mancherial, Asifabad districts to get another National Highway soon

The 25-year old trader of shares from Hi-Tech City colony in Mancherial town said that he had been preparing for two months for the trip. He said that he imported a special helmet from Germany and was carrying collar ties to tie to stray animals to prevent road mishaps, besides a camping tent, accessories of motorbike, sleeping bag and a camera.

This polytechnic diploma dropout said that he would visit major towns and cities of 28 states situated on four directions of the country and Andaman Island in his 100-day long trip. He said he would spend his savings to meet expenditure and arrangements of his trip. He stated that he would love to spend time being in nature and long journeys occasionally.

He plans to upload videos of his trip on his YouTube channel and photo and video sharing networking site Instagram (handle – dreamerr_25). He thanked his uncle Raja Narsaiah, Nallateegala Mahesh of Janasena and friends for extending their cooperation in carrying out his pan India expedition.