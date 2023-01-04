Mancherial, Asifabad districts to get another National Highway soon

A 63 kilometre-long four-lane greenfield express highway will be created covering 48 villages in eight mandals of these two districts.

06:39 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

A road-over bridge is being constructed at Somagudem village in Kasipet mandal on national-highway 363 connecting Mancherial and Chandrapur.

Mancherial: Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts will soon get another national highway under the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme. The new road network will give a fillip to developmental activities in both the districts.

This is after the union ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday gave its nod and issued a notification to carry out an aerial survey, paving way for creation of the road network which was kept in cold storage for a year. The survey, expected to be taken up on Tuesday, was however postponed due to bad weather. It is likely to be conducted in a day or two.

As per the notification, a 63 kilometre-long four-lane greenfield express highway will be created covering 48 villages in eight mandals of these two districts. The 70-metre wide road will originate at Annaram village in Thandur mandal of Mancherial district and end at Veeravelli village in Koutala mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad before entering Gadchiroli district of the neighbouring Maharashtra.

The national highway will require between 225 acres and 270 acres of land as per primary estimations. It will pass through agriculture fields without entering human settlements. The objective of the network is to reduce the impact of Maoist activities in Gadchiroli and Kumram Bheem districts and to boost economic growth of the two districts.

The new highway will cover Gompalapalli, Achulapur, Chandrapalli, Rampur, Katherla, Dwarakapur, Kasipet, Boyapalli and Madnapur in Thandur mandal, Chakepalli and Ankusam in Bellampalli mandal, Jakkepalli in Rebbena mandal, Keslapur, Kothaguda, Wadal, Laxmipur, Kamalapur, Pothepalli in Bheemini mandals of Mancherial district.

The network will be laid through Rallaguda, Zendaguda, Ityal, Borlakunta villages in Dahegaon mandal, Anukoda, Mandva, Gannaram, Mosam, Nagampet, Raspelli, Jambuga of Kaghaznagar mandal, Lonavelli, Parigaon, Tonkini, Laxmipur, Venkatraopet, Sirpur (T), Rudraram, Heerapur, Chintakunta, Arepalli, Chunchupalli in Sirpur (T) mandal, Sandgaon, Koti, Koutala, Pardi, Kumbari and Veeravelli of Koutala mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Meanwhile, work on the 93-km National Highway 363 between Mancherial-Chandrapur via Asifabad has reached the final stage. A 310 km Greenfield-Brownfield express highway between Nagpur-Vijayawada via Mancherial district was already granted under the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme at an estimated cost of Rs.10,578 crore.