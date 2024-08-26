Manchu lakshmi suffers isolated drug allergy

Taking to Instagram to post about her drug allergy, Lakshmi emphasized the importance of knowing what your body can and cannot tolerate.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 26 August 2024, 04:07 PM

Hyderabad: Lakshmi Manchu has recently experienced an isolated drug allergy after taking a combination of Tylenol and Aleve.

In a video she posted on the social media platform, she can be seen with swollen lips due to the reaction.

In the video, Lakshmi says that her doctor friends from America quickly assisted her by prescribing steroids to halt the allergic reaction.

She urged everyone to be cautious and advised that even simple medications could cause unexpected allergies.

Lakshmi also recommended getting an allergy test before taking any medication to ensure safety.