Mangalagiri AIIMS students boycott non-emergency services

Say they were deeply anguished by recent violent incidents at RG Kar Medical College and subsequent mob attack on protesting students

By PTI Published Date - 16 August 2024, 02:13 PM

Amaravati: Students of the All India Institute of Medical Science, Mangalagiri, have suspended all non-emergency services from Friday, protesting the rape and murder of a fellow medico in Kolkata recently.

A post-graduate student of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata was raped and murdered in the wee hours of August 9. Non-emergency services were suspended from 8:30 am today as part of an indefinite strike, however, all emergency services such as ICU, labour room and others will continue as usual.

“The resident doctors (senior and junior residents) along with the interns and undergraduate students of AIIMS, Mangalagiri have unanimously decided to initiate an indefinite halt of all non-emergency services,” NVS Krishna Reddy, a medico from the college said.

Further, he said students from three colleges- AIIMS, Government Siddhartha Medical College and Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College- will take out a rally today in Vijayawada.

A few local doctors are also expected to join the rally, said Reddy. The Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS noted that it is deeply anguished by the recent violent incidents at RG Kar Medical College and the subsequent alleged mob attack on protesting students there.

“We demand an unbiased and prompt investigation with maximum punishment to the guilty, implementation of the Central Protection Act and appropriate compensation to the victim’s family,” said Reddy. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association, representing 10,000 doctors, condemned the Kolkata incident and decided to boycott duties for one hour from 9 am to 10 am on Saturday at their respective workplaces.

The association has also decided to support the ongoing protests by Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) and sport black badges. The Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is expected to suspend services for 24 hours from Saturday.