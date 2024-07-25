Mangaluru civic officials to resume ‘Operation Tiger’ against street vendors

Say street hawkers will be dealt with strictly again, following increasing complaints about them in Kankanadi, Bejai, Attavar and Mannagudda, causing inconvenience to pedestrians

By PTI Published Date - 25 July 2024, 11:07 AM

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Municipal Corporation has said street hawkers will be dealt with strictly again, following increasing complaints about them in areas such as Kankanadi, Bejai, Attavar and Mannagudda, causing inconvenience to pedestrians.

The action, called ‘Operation Tiger’ has been kicked in force in the past too, whenever street vendors’ issues escalate in the city. It will resume on July 29.

City Mayor Sudhir Shetty addressed questions from the media in a phone-in programme held at the Mangaluru Corporation on Wednesday. He said the street vendors operating with tents and permanent setups will be cleared.

“We have identified five selling zones in State Bank, Kavur, Mannagudda, and Suratkal for street vendors. Now we are advising them again to move to these areas,” he added.

The phone-in programme received several complaints regarding road conditions, drainage issues and other issues that have led to local opposition in the Mannagudda Mangala Stadium area.