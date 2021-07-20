Mani Ratnam joins hands with Lyca Productions for ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

Sources close to Lyca Productions say that some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry are associated with the project.

Renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam, whom the Telugu audience loved for decades, has joined hands with production house Lyca Productions for an interesting project titled ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. The first part ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ will be out in theaters next year. The names of the cast have not been made official yet.

Sources close to Lyca Productions say that some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry are associated with the project. The production work is currently on at a brisk pace. The visual wonder will be released worldwide on a big scale.

Mani Ratnam’s production house ‘Madras Talkies’ has collaborated with Lyca Productions for ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, which is based on a novel by the same name written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Lyca Productions has set a benchmark with movies like ‘Nawab’, ‘Darbar’ and ‘Kaththi’ (remade as ‘Khaidi No.150’ in Telugu). The film has a screenplay by Jeyamohan, while the music is being composed by AR Rahman. The cinematography is by S Ravi Varman. Thota Tharani is its art director. Akkineni Sreekar Prasad is the film editor. Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, it is presented by Subaskaran.

Actor Karthi took to Twitter and shared: “The golden era comes to life! First Part in 2022 #PonniyinSelvan #PS1 #ManiRatnam @LycaProductions @MadrasTalkies_”.

