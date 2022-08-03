Manipur man arrested for murder in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:33 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: The Tukaram Gate police on Wednesday arrested one person in connection with the murder of a labourer last week.

The arrested person was P Namasundra (21), while the victim was Dipendu Biswas (23). Both were residents of Tukaram Gate and natives of Manipur.

Gopalapuram ACP N Sudhir said Biswas and Namasundra had migrated to the city from Manipur and worked at construction sites while living in Tukaram Gate.

“Biswas developed intimacy with Namasundra’s wife following which the latter decided to eliminate him. On the guise of consuming liquor, Namasundra took Biswas to a construction site at Tukaram Gate on July 25 where he killed him,” the ACP said, adding that the body was found two days later by local residents, who alerted the police.

With the help of CCTV footage from near the construction site, the police identified and nabbed Namasundra.