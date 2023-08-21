Manipur tribal body seeks PM’s intervention to withdraw cases against scholars

Leading tribal body of the community in Manipur has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to withdraw the cases registered against the tribal intellectuals

By IANS Published Date - 10:55 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Imphal: Expressing their deep concern over the filing of FIRs against Kuki scholars and academics, a leading tribal body of the community in Manipur has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to withdraw the cases registered against the tribal intellectuals.

In a memorandum to the Prime Minister, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) alleged that several scholars, writers and leaders from the community are under constant threat and harassment. “The results of research works, academic engagements and exercise of freedom of speech are responded with FIR and cases. Manipur police recently booked two Kuki assistant professors at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and a retired Colonel for the book they had edited and authored on the Anglo-Kuki War of 1917-19,” the memorandum said.

It claimed that initiating a legal suit against Kuki scholars is a clear reflection of the bleak academic freedom in India.

“The charges against our scholars are politically motivated and an attempt to erase Kuki history. Besides, other Kuki leaders, social activists, students’ organisations and scholars who write and speak for the Kukis on different platforms are being booked in an attempt to gag and stifle any voices from the Kukis.

“Such cases amount to another ploy of keeping the Kukis under subjugation. Things which are purely academic should be responded with the same approach and freedom, which plays a vital role in strengthening democratic society, should be protected.