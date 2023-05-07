Manipur violence: NCP chief says will talk to Maharashtra CM for rescuing stranded students

The Northeast state has been on the boil in the wake of clashes between the majority Meitei community and other tribal groups over a high court order asking the Manipur government to consider including the former in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

By ANI Updated On - 12:57 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he would talk to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ensure that students from the state, who are currently stuck and stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Pawar said the parents of several of these stranded students met him at his residence in Baramati, requesting his intervention in ensuring their rescue.

“Several students of IIIT Manipur from Maharashtra are stuck and stranded amid the ongoing violence in the state. Many of their parents met me today and sought my help to ensure that they are brought back safely at the earliest. As I am currently travelling, I will speak to CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis about these students on my way,” the NCP patron said.

Earlier, on May 3, amid the prevailing disquiet and upturn in incidents of violence in the state, the district administration imposed a curfew in Churachandpur district, one of the worst-affected areas in the ongoing conflict.

However, the Manipur government on Sunday partially relaxed the curfew from 7 am to 10 am to allow people to buy essential items.The decision was taken after the law and order situation improved in the Churachandpur district following talks between the state government and various stakeholders, a notification stated.

Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday appealed to the people in the state to maintain brotherhood and dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity, said an official release from the governor’s office.

In the statement, the Governor said, “Violent incidents and arson that took place in the state during the last few days disturbed mutual brotherhood and peace. Some brothers and sisters of the state also died suddenly in these unfortunate incidents. I appeal to all of you, being Governor of this state, that according to Manipur state’s excellent co-existence, brotherhood and mutual cooperation, all of you should maintain brotherhood, dispel the feeling of fear and insecurity and cooperate with the people around you.” Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh conducted a meeting with the representatives of the ‘Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)’ in the wake of the violence in the state.

The Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party, and the Shiv Sena, attended an all-party meeting chaired by CM Singh in a bid to restore peace in the state at the earliest.

Taking to Twitter CM Singh posted, “In light of the prevailing situation in Manipur, held a meeting with the representatives of ‘Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)’ to highlight the crucial role of civil society organisations in bringing peace in the state at this hour.”