Manish Thakran’s 66 propels him into joint lead at Coimbatore Open

By PTI Published Date - 11:11 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Coimbatore: Manish Thakran carded a fiery six-under 66 in the second round, propelling him into joint halfway lead alongside Aryan Roopa Anand (68) and Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja (68) at the Coimbatore Open here on Wednesday.

The trioka had a two-day total of 10-under 134 at the Rs 1 crore tournament at the Coimbatore Golf Club.

Delhi-based Saptak Talwar was placed fourth at nine-under 135.

The cut was declared at three-over 147. Fifty-five professionals made the cut.

Gurgaon’s Manish (68-66), lying overnight tied fifth and two off the lead, was off to a flier on Wednesday with five birdies on his back-nine all coming as a result of some great wedge shots with four of them landing within three feet of the flag.

The 27-year-old then had a mixed front-nine as the wind picked up, collecting four birdies and three bogeys as he kept firing it in for tap-ins but also made a couple of three-putts.

Aryan (66-68) of Bengaluru mixed six birdies with two bogeys to continue in the joint lead for the second day running. He made a chip-in on the 13th and landed it within a foot on two occasions.

Thangaraja (66-68) also continued in the joint lead following his eagle on the ninth, four birdies and two bogeys. He began and ended his round with chip-ins, the birdie on the 10th and eagle on the ninth.

Saptak, the overnight joint leader, shot a 69 on day two to drop down to fourth place.

Delhi’s Harshjeet Singh Sethie (67) was a further stroke behind in fifth place.

None of the Coimbatore-based players made the cut.

