Amulya, Madhu impress in South Zone Golf Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

TSWREIS medal winners Amulya and Madhu in Chennai on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) golfers Amulya Goguloth and Madhu Yadav impressed with gold and silver medals respectively in the second phase of the South Zone Golf Championship in Chennai on Wednesday.

Amulya of Thorur secured top spot to clinch gold in the category A, while Madhu of Shaikpet finished second for silver medal. Both players are under guidance of coach Bhasker.

