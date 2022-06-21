Manish Yadav – the digital marketing strategist who is excelling in his own start-up

Published Date - 05:38 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: Our dependence on the advancing technologies have created a multitude of new professions that pay highly. Digital marketing is one of those new age professions with more than USD 56 billion market value. The huge demand of digital marketers has created business opportunities for many entrepreneurs like Manish Yadav. Digital marketing is a fast-paced and exciting industry. The skills needed to succeed in this field are different from other fields, and Manish is a prime example of how hard work and perseverance can lead to success.

Manish Yadav started his professional career at a young age, when he founded DigiX Solution Media, a company that provides digital marketing solutions to businesses across India. As CEO of this company, Manish is responsible for maintaining its high standards in terms of quality and service.

Manish believes that the key to success in the digital marketing field is consistency: “Do things right every time, every day.” He has worked hard over the years to become what he is today, a professional digital marketing expert.

Early life:

From the beginning, Manish Yadav decided to make a place in the digital marketing industry. He has a true dedication, enthusiasm, and a focused mind. At the age of 16, he started his journey in digital marketing. As he is a digital entrepreneur and founder, he knows what can be the problems that new start-ups face.

He has done his graduation from his hometown and pursued a bachelor’s degree at CSJM University, Kanpur. He was very curious about start-ups. Most of his college life has been spent watching Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s life journeys. Their innovative idea inspired him so much that he launched his start-up.

He is one of the unique young heads who has used every benefit of the internet. Besides, he believes in learning new technologies in the Digital Marketing field. He founded his company in 2018, and his excellent digital marketing skills create chaos in the Digital Marketing industry.

Manish Yadav always wanted to stand apart in the crowd. In addition, he wanted to improve the lifestyle of other people. He even helped people aged the 30s-40s who have been struggling to find their passion.

What makes him different from others?

His vision and way of thinking and seeing the world make him different from others. He used to have a great vision for his future. In addition, he had dedication, passion, and hard work. These are the primary keys to achieving success in his life.

What are his plans for the future?

His plan for the future is to hustle more enthusiastically and improve his skills and extend his experience by gathering more knowledge.

Anything for young minds?

According to him, we should not stop working or never surrender ourselves, whatever challenging moments these are. You need to invest more effort and time when you face challenging times. Ensure that giving up any task is never the best option.

It is essential to learn new things continuously and grow your insight. Moreover, it would help if you did not fear experiments as it offers you the experience of the problems you can encounter. It would help if you trusted yourself while doing anything. Keep in mind that challenging work and consistency are the solitary keys to success. You are capable of achieving anything if you follow the correct way.

Manish Yadav believes the digital marketing industry will thrive in India very soon. It will have a great future in the upcoming years. Besides, the market has become the most notable one worldwide. Every day, the dynamics of digital marketing are evolving. His venture “DigiX Solution Media” is perfect for the current revolution in the world.