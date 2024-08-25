Manoj Bajpayee turns chef for his crew, cooks his signature dish

The actor recently shared a video of him cooking his special “Babuji mutton” on the Stories section of his Instagram. The delectable mutton recipe oozes oil with tender pieces of the meat, and was paired with bajra roti.

Mumbai: Cinema icon Manoj Bajpayee, who recently bagged his fourth National Award, is an exceptional cook as well. The actor recently cooked a special mutton curry on the sets of his next project, and had the crew singing praise for his culinary skills.

The executive producer of Manoj’s upcoming title shared the video on his social media which the actor later reposted.

The EP wrote, “Our talented chef Manoj Bajpayee treated the crew to his signature Babuji Mutton, and it was absolutely delicious. Paired with hot Bajara roti, it’s a perfect match for today’s weather”.

He further mentioned, “For those who truly appreciate good food, having Chef Manoj in your kitchen is a blessing. I know only you @shabanabajpayee can afford his skills! Note: I can’t share his image or video as he’s in character costume”.

In the video Manoj could be heard saying, “Tel dekh rahe ho (Look at the quantity of oil)”.

Going by the name of the delicacy, it seems to be the dish created by Manoj’s father.

The EP refrained from sharing the video of Manoj cooking the delicacy as the former mentioned that he couldn’t capture Manoj in his lens as the actor was in his character’s costume. Posting an image or video of Manoj in the costume will breach the non-disclosure agreement to keep the project and its details away from the public eye till the time of its release.

Meanwhile, Manoj bagged his 4th National Award for his streaming movie ‘Gulmohar’ in which he shared the screen with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

Manoj is also the recipient of Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award for his contribution to cinema.