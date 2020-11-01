MANUU announces admission schedule for distance programmes

The distance mode courses of MANUU are recognised by the Distance Education Bureau (UGC) and NCTE, the MANUU said, on Sunday.

By | Published: 4:41 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has announced its admission schedule for distance mode courses. The dual-mode university is offering admissions into various undergraduate and post-graduate distance programmes including B.Ed.

According to Distance Education director Prof. Abul Kalam, the MANUU is offering admissions in MA (Urdu, English, History, Hindi, Islamic Studies & Arabic), BEd, BA, BCom, BSc (Life Sciences – BZC and Physical Sciences – MPC), diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and certificate courses (proficiency in Urdu through English and functional English for Urdu Speakers) for July session 2020-21.

The distance mode courses of MANUU are recognised by the Distance Education Bureau (UGC) and NCTE, the MANUU said, on Sunday.

The distance mode network of MANUU is providing service through its nine Regional Centres (RCs) and five Sub Regional Centres (SRCs) along with 155 Learner Support Centres (LSCs) across the country.

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on the directorate’s website manuu.edu.in/dde. The form is to be submitted online with registration fee of Rs.1,000 for B.Ed (DM) and Rs.300 for other programmes. The last date for submission of online application form is November 25.

For further details, Student Support Services Unit (SSSU) can be contacted on helpline numbers 040-23008463, 23120600 (Extn. 2207) or visit university website. The candidates can also contact or visit any of the MANUU Regional Centres/Sub-Regional Centres located at Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Patna, Darbhanga, Bhopal, Ranchi, Amaravathi, Srinagar, Jammu, Nuh (Mewat) and Lucknow.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .