MANUU extends application date for entrance-based courses

Entrance tests will be held as scheduled on July 29, 30 and 31

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: The last date for online submission of application for entrance-based regular courses of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has been extended up to July 17, 2021 from July 12.

According to Prof M Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, considering the pandemic situation and the representations received from stake holders from all over the country, the date has been extended.

Entrance tests will be held as scheduled on July 29, 30 and 31, 2021.

Admissions are available for all Ph.Ds; B.Tech (Computer Science); MTech (Computer Science); MCA; MBA; M.Ed; B.Ed; DEl.Ed and Polytechnic Diplomas (Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Information Technology Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering).

MANUU is also offering admissions into various Post Graduate and Under Graduate programmes in Languages, Social Sciences, Journalism and Mass Communication and Commerce. Last date for online application of these merit based courses is September 4, 2021.

For more details: manuu.edu.in or email to [email protected] or contact: 9523558551, 9866802414, 6302738370 and 9849847434.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .