MANUU introduces Skill Development Programmes in Fashion, Interior Designing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: The last date for online submission of application forms for admission to diploma in Fashion Designing and Interior Designing offered by Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) for the academic year 2022-23 is December 10.

The MANUU has introduced skill development programmes in Fashion Designing and Interior Designing in collaboration with SAMANA College of Design Studies, Hyderabad.

According to Director of Admissions Prof. M Vanaja, candidates with 10 2 or equivalent are eligible for admission to full time programmes in diploma and advance diploma in Interior Designing and Fashion Designing.

Certificate and diploma in Interior Designing and Fashion Designing (part time) courses are available only for MANUU students.

Offline certificate verification and fee payment will be from December 12 to 14 and classes will commence from December 16.

For details visit the university website http://www.manuu.edu.in/. For clarifications, email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in or contact 7075753187. For course details, application and registration queries contact 6207728673 between 9 am and 5 pm.