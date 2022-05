MANUU invites online applications for admissions into regular courses

15 May 22

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has invited online applications for admissions into both entrance and merit-based regular mode courses for the academic year 2022-2023.

The admissions are being offered in undergraduate regular courses-BA, BA Hons (Journalism & Mass Communication), BCom, BSc (MPC, MPCS, ZBC), BVoc (Medical Imaging Technology & Medical Laboratory Technology), BTech Computer Science (direct & lateral entry into 2nd year of BTech CS for polytechnic diploma holders) through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) which is being conducted by National Testing Agency, for which the last date for applying online at cuet.samarth.ac.in is May 22.

The university is also offering online admissions into various PG, PhD and technical regular courses. The last date for online submission of application form for entrance based courses M.Tech (Computer Science), MCA, MBA, MEd, BEd, DElEd, polytechnic diplomas and all PhD courses is June 1.

The PhD programmes include Arabic, Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, Translation Studies, Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Deccan Studies; Education, Journalism & Mass Communication, Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology & Computer Science. Polytechnic diplomas are being offered in Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Information Technology Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Automobile and Apparel Technologies.

Meanwhile, the last date for admissions into merit-based courses is August 30. For more details, online application and e-prospectus logon to university website manuu.edu.in. For any clarifications, email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in. For general queries contact admission helpdesk numbers 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370 & 9849847434.

