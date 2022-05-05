MANUU signs MoU with IIMC – New Delhi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:04 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, for sharing of knowledge, resources and research activities.

MANUU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan and IIMC Director General, Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi on Thursday signed the MoU as part of which, both the institutions will identify and invite faculty members to participate in academic and/or research programmes and exchange faculty members for training/capacity building.

The MoU which is valid for three years will facilitate advancement of knowledge by exchanging faculty, non-teaching staff members, research scholars and students as well as exchanging of documentation, scientific information and publications.