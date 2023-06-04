MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22

The university offers admission to MBA, MCA, MTech (Computer Science), MEd, BEd, BTech (Computer Science), BTech Computer Science (lateral entry), DElEd, polytechnic diplomas in Engineering and PhD programmes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

The university offers admission to MBA, MCA, MTech (Computer Science), MEd, BEd, BTech (Computer Science), BTech Computer Science (lateral entry), DElEd, polytechnic diplomas in Engineering and PhD programmes

Hyderabad: The last date for online submission of application form for the entrance based regular courses of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will end on Tuesday. The entrance tests will be held on June 20, 21 and 22.

The university offers admission to MBA, MCA, MTech (Computer Science), MEd, BEd, BTech (Computer Science), BTech Computer Science (lateral entry), DElEd, polytechnic diplomas in Engineering and PhD programmes.

Online application and e-prospectus are available on university website manuu.edu.in. For any clarifications, email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in. For general queries on admission, candidates can contact help desk 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370, 8527164610 & 8178388177.

Meanwhile, admissions into merit based postgraduate, PG diploma and certificate courses are open up to July 24. E-prospectus can be referred for further details.