KTR invited to attend ‘Ideas for India’ conference in UK

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:33 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: Global advisory firm EPG has invited IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to speak at the second edition of the ‘Ideas for India’ conference to be held in London from May 11-12.

“We believe your presence would add significant value to the dialogue and the audience, and we are particularly keen to showcase the economic strides made by the Telangana government,” the global firm said.

The economic and strategy consulting firm also extended the invitation to KTR to attend the Dinner at the House of Commons, hosted by Seema Malhotra MP (Labour) and the Black-tie Celebration Dinner with a UK Cabinet Minister as keynote Speaker.

The event is part of the inaugural India Week to be held across the United Kingdom. Over 800 people are expected to attend it, including multiple business, media and political leaders, according to a press release.