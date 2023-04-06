MANUU to soon launch Master of Vocational courses

Prof. Ainul Hasan said the Telangana government has approved the MANUU’s vocational courses and the university was the first to take a lead in launching paramedical vocational courses at the bachelor’s level

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 6 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) would soon launch Master of Vocational courses and other courses as per the need of the market, said the university Vice-Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan.

Speaking at a ceremony organised to distribute appointment orders to selected final semester students of Bachelor of Vocational course here on Wednesday, he said the university’s health center would also get the services of physiotherapists, skin specialists and cardiologists.

Among 50 students of the first batch of B.Voc, 16 students were selected in the Radiology & Medical lab department by Medicover Hospital. Prof. Ainul Hasan said the Telangana government has approved the MANUU’s vocational courses and the university was the first to take a lead in launching paramedical vocational courses at the bachelor’s level.