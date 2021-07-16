MANUU to hold online lecture series

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: Department of Hindi, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), is organising a seven-day online lecture series on ‘Aadhunik Hindi Sahitya Ki Nayi Dishayen’ on July 19 and 23, and from July 26 to 30 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Dr. Bhim Singh of the University of Hyderabad will deliver a lecture on ‘Bharatiya Adivasi Sahitya’ at the inaugural and eminent professor from Bhopal, Vijay Bahadur Singh will speak on ‘Shodh ki Nayi Dishayen’ and Prof. Manisha Kulsreshth, a famous writer from Jaipur, will speak on ‘Hindi Katha Sahitya Ke Kendra Mein Stree’.

The lectures will be telecast live on www.youtube.com/imcmanuu and interested candidates can register through the link https://forms.gle/xMZ55QHXmVfNxo3k7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .