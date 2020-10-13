Maoist sympathiser arrested in Kothagudem

Inspector of Police (CI) Venkateshwarlu informed the press persons on Monday that during vehicle inspections at Anjubaka crossroads the police spotted a person suspiciously

Kothagudem: Police have arrested a Maoist sympathiser identified as Vadiyala Shiva Shanker of Peddanallaballi village in Dummugudem mandal in the district.

Inspector of Police (CI) Venkateshwarlu informed the press persons on Monday that during vehicle inspections at Anjubaka crossroads the police spotted a person suspiciously. He was taken into custody and questioned during which he revealed his identity.

Shanker confessed to the police that he was a Maoist sympathiser and has been providing logistics support, supplied essential commodities and distributed Maoist wall posters many times. He was sent to judicial remand, the CI said.

