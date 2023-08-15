Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling to reunite for ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel donning new avatars

By IANS Updated On - 08:19 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Los Angeles: After their amazing chemistry in Greta Gerwig’s $1 billion ‘Barbie’, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are gearing up to reunite on screen for an ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel movie. While it may indeed be hard to imagine Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as anything but Barbie and Ken right now, each escaping from Barbieland, the two will don completely new avatars after their feel-good fantasy comedy.

According to Collider, director Jay Roach has a very vivid vision for his currently untitled ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel. He is in fact inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s psychological thriller films, and will go old school with its filmmaking techniques as it will be set in Monte Carlo in 1962.

Next to nothing has been revealed about the film, though Jay Roach has said that he aims to capture the same on-screen presence of Margot and Ryan which they showcased in ‘Barbie’, except this time it will be darker, more grounded and a lot more cynical.

Talking to Collider about this, Jay Roach said: “Originally, there were some questions about whether it would be weird to have (Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling) together again after ‘Barbie’.”

“But I think there’s just some pairings you want to see over and over again. It’s such a powerful, powerful duo, you know? And it’s the suspense of will they come together; will they trust each other enough to team up? That’s romantic,” he added.

The prequel will aim to tie up its storyline with director Steven Soderbergh’s classic 2001 ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, which starred George Clooney as Danny Ocean, an ex-con fresh out of prison who reunites with old partner in crime Rusty, portrayed by Brad Pitt for a witty but dangerous heist to steal millions from Las Vegas casinos. Romance rarely figures in Ocean’s movies, but there is a love story in this prequel apparently.

The production has not yet started, because while it was expected to begin in France, on June 30, 2023, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have left things fully stopped, while giving a release date is currently out of the question.