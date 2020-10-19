Marri inaugurates TRS party offices

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency incharge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy on Sunday inaugurated party offices at Police Lines and Bowenpally.

In addition to the inauguration of party office in Secunderabad Cantonment Board first ward, Reddy also launched a free tailoring training institute. He later presented Chief Minister Relief Fund cheques to four beneficiaries.

Expressing happiness over the inauguration of party offices at Police Lines and Bowenpally, he also complimented party workers for setting up a free tailoring training institute for women, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .