Marri slams Centre for partisan attitude

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy on Friday accused the Central government of resorting to partisan attitude in allocating funds to Telangana.

Taking part in the GHMC election campaign in support of Somajiguda division TRS candidate Sangeetha Srinivas Yadav at Jayaprakashnagar, he asked people to teach a befitting lesson to the BJP for indulging in politics in the name of religion.

The TRS under the leadership Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken up a series of developmental works in twin cities since 2014, he added.

