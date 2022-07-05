Married woman commits suicide in Medak district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

Representational Image

Medak: A married woman has committed suicide by consuming pesticides at Kistapur village of Toopran Mandal. The victim was Donthi Divya (24). She has consumed pesticides following a dispute with her husband on Monday night. She was taken to a hospital in Hyderabad where she died while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, her parents and relatives staged a protest at Toopran Police Station demanding action against her husband and in-laws. Divya was survived by her daughter. The Toopran Police have registered a case. The investigation is on.